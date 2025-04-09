Our social media:

Rain floods the garden — How to effectively protect your crop

9 April 2025 17:31
How to protect your crop during rainfalls — Gardening tips
A summer resident digging in the garden. Photo: Decorexpro
Heavy rains outside are considered good for the garden, but when there are a lot of them, it can become a real problem, so something should be done about it. Experienced summer residents told us how to protect your crops from prolonged rainfall so that you don't end up with nothing.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardeners.

How to protect your crops from heavy rains

The soil moisture level in the garden should be around 60-70%, and as this percentage increases, roots can begin to rot. Cucumbers, tomatoes and cabbage suffer the most from heavy rains, so it is necessary to protect the plants to save your harvest.

Rain
Boots with flowers and an umbrella in the garden in the rain. Photo: Pinterest

Loosening the soil

Experienced gardeners emphasize that this method is most useful for tomatoes, because this vegetable does not like excessive amounts of water. In fact, excess moisture can cause the roots to rot and provoke the spread of rot on the tomatoes and leaves.

To avoid this, regularly loosen the soil around the plants and install a small canopy over them to protect them from rain.

Garden
Loosening the soil in a vegetable garden. Photo: Freepik

Landscape fabric

To protect plants from rain, spread this material on the ground under the leaves to avoid direct contact with moisture because excessive amounts of water can harm the overall development.

Landscape fabric will be an effective protection for the leaves of such gourds as:

  • Pumpkins
  • Zucchini
  • Watermelons
  • Melons

Wood ash, mustard and slaked lime

If your plants are attacked by slugs after rain, and this is especially true for cabbage, then scatter wood ash around the plant. You can also protect crops from slugs with a solution of mustard and slaked lime.

Earlier, we wrote how to plant strawberries in the garden, how to properly grow succulents, and the best fertilizers for garlic

weather harvest plants rain advice garden
Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Text

