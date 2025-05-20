How to grow sweet grapes — Gardening tips

Harvesting grapes. Photo: Freepik

Unfortunately, not everyone manages to grow sweet grapes. However, this problem can easily be solved. Experienced gardeners have explained how to grow grapes that will make your neighbors envious with the help of one simple kitchen ingredient.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardeners.

Advertisement

Grape harvest in the garden. Photo: Plantvid

When picking grapes, you expect to enjoy the sweet fruit. However, it often happens that the berries grow sour. If you encounter this issue, there is a simple solution: use a common kitchen ingredient.

How to treat grapes to grow a sweet crop

The secret is to use soda in the form of a mixture, not in its pure form. To prepare the mixture, you need the following ingredients:

Baking soda — 80 grams;

One bucket of clean water.

Add the baking soda to the water and mix thoroughly. Then, pour the mixture into a spray bottle and treat the grapes with it. Make sure the mixture gets on all the leaves and stems of your grapes. Do this two or three times with a seven-day break in between.

Spraying grapes in the garden. Photo: Decorexpro

Why baking soda is good for grapes

Experienced gardeners say the soda-based mixture promotes sweet grape growth. It also helps protect the plant from gray rot, a popular fungal disease. This common kitchen ingredient is also considered an effective defense against pests.

As a reminder, we wrote about what to plant next to grapes in your garden to get a good crop, how to treat drying fruit trees, and how to fertilize raspberries.