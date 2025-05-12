How to feed grapes in May 2025 for a delicious harvest — Gardening tips

A gardener harvesting grapes. Photo: Freepik

As spring draws to a close, grapevines awaken with new shoots, budding leaves, and the first signs of inflorescence. This is a critical period for the future harvest — and the right care can make all the difference. Gardeners share their best tips for fertilizing grapevines to ensure a lush, flavorful yield when the time comes.

What to feed grapevines in Spring

In spring, grapevines have three key nutritional needs: nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Nitrogen supports the growth of lush green foliage, potassium enhances the flavor and quality of the grapes, and phosphorus strengthens root development and encourages budding.

In early May, gardeners recommend organic feeding — such as diluted bird droppings or manure — paired with potassium compounds and superphosphate to balance the nutrients. By mid-May, it’s time for a foliar spray rich in zinc, boron, and magnesium to support healthy development and prepare the vines for fruiting.

You can also fertilize this crop with industrial complex fertilizers that contain a balanced formula of elements. In no case, however, should you exaggerate the dosage, because there is a high risk of damaging the roots of the vine.

In particular, you should not use excessive amounts of fertilizers containing nitrogen because the grapes will focus only on leaf growth and lose their resources for berry formation.

At the same time, when fertilizing the vines, you should give them plenty of water, because moisture helps the plants to absorb fertilizers better.

