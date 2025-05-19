How to save drying trees — Tips for gardening

An apple tree in the garden with dried leaves. Photo: screenshot from YouTube

If you notice that your fruit trees are drying out, find out why immediately so that you can save them in time. Experienced gardeners told us why plants dry up and how to save the harvest.

Why trees start to dry out — what to do about it

If you notice this issue in your garden, don't immediately rush to water the trees. Many summer residents believe that plants simply lack moisture, but this is not always the case. The reason may actually lie elsewhere.

An apple tree that has dried up. Photo: Pinterest

For example, the groundwater may be too close to the surface. Because of this, the root system of fruit trees gets wet and begins to rot, destroying the entire tree. Such trees often suffer from fungal diseases, especially old trees whose roots grow deep into the ground.

Trees can also dry out due to severe frost, which cracks the bark. Young tree saplings may be affected by numerous May beetle larvae and rodents. These pests gnaw at the roots of plants.

