How to protect trees in the garden from the heat wave

22 April 2025 21:46
How to protect garden trees from heat — Gardening tips
A gardener watering a fruit tree in the garden. Photo: Trans-tech
After a long winter, we have finally experienced a real summer, but the heat has a negative impact on the harvest in the garden. Experienced summer residents told us how to effectively protect fruit trees on the site from high temperatures.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardeners.

How to protect the garden from the heat

On hot days, it's essential to water fruit trees — but many gardeners advise against using a hose. Instead, opt for a watering can and gently water the trees at the base. To keep the roots healthy and ensure they get enough oxygen, loosen the soil around the tree after watering to prevent a hard crust from forming on the surface.

Watering trees
The procedure for watering a tree in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

When it is better to water the trees during a heat wave

In the summer, gardeners advise watering trees early in the morning so that it is done by eight in the morning, and in the evening after six o'clock. Some gardeners believe that it is better to do it in the morning, because fungal diseases can develop in moist soil at night, while others believe that the soil absorbs moisture better in the evening.

What water should be used to water trees during a heat wave

Experienced gardeners strongly advise against watering fruit trees with cold water, as they can be stressed. The day before watering, collect water in a large container and leave it in the sun to heat it up a bit. Ideally, the temperature of the water for irrigation should be 64.4-68 °F (18-22 °C).

tree zfter watering
A tree in the garden after watering. Photo: Decorexpro

How to preserve water in the soil after watering

To retain moisture in the ground after watering, be sure to mulch fruit trees. If the weather is expected to be hot, spread lawn grass under the fruit trees. This will help the plants withstand the hot days of summer.

