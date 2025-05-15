Best fertilizers for raspberries — Gardening tips

A gardener harvests raspberries in her garden. Photo: Gardenista

Every experienced gardener knows that raspberries require special care during their flowering period. In particular, they need to be watered and given nutrients. Read on to find out what to feed these berry bushes so they "thank" you with a large, sweet harvest.

In May, when raspberries are in bloom, pay special attention to them. Not only should you prune and cultivate the soil, but you should also fertilize the bushes. If it is dry outside, water the raspberry bushes with ten liters of water every week. This will help the raspberries withstand sudden temperature changes.

Harvest on a raspberry bush. Photo: Pixabay

How to fertilize raspberries in May 2025

Organic Fertilizers

Compost (well-rotted manure);

Aged horse manure;

Aged cow manure.

After applying any of these, make sure to water the bushes generously. This helps the nutrients reach the roots faster.

Mineral Fertilizers

To improve fruit quality and boost the yield, experienced gardeners recommend ammonium nitrate. Here’s a simple recipe:

3 grams of ammonium nitrate;

15 grams (about 1 tablespoon) of water.

Loosen the soil around the plant before fertilizing. Then pour the solution into the soil at the base of the raspberry bush.

Yeast-Based Fertilizer

Ordinary dry yeast can also benefit raspberries — but not in its raw form. You’ll need to prepare a mixture:

1 packet of dry yeast;

1 bucket of water;

3 tablespoons of sugar;

Clean water for dilution — 5 parts.

Dissolve the yeast in water, add sugar, and let the mixture ferment. Once ready, dilute it with clean water at a ratio of 1:5 and water the raspberry bushes.

