What to plant near raspberries for a bountiful harvest — three miraculous plants

Large raspberries in hands. Photo: istockphoto.com

Raspberries are a popular bush, but it has one major drawback: aggressive growth in the field. Without proper control, the raspberry root system can crowd out other crops. But there are effective plants that can slow this process while fertilizing the soil, repelling pests, and improving yields.

Read on to find out what is best to plant around a raspberry bush for a fantastic harvest year after year.

What to plant near raspberries — three perfect neighbors

1. Sorrel

Sorrel is not only a healthy herb, but also a reliable ally for your raspberry tree. It releases substances that inhibit the development of the roots of other plants, including raspberries. It is recommended to plant sorrel in a dense strip at least 50 cm wide around the perimeter of the site. And to prevent sorrel from growing on its own, remove flower stems in time and weed the plantings regularly.

Young sorrel in the garden. Photo: istockphoto.com

2. Beans

Beans are one of the best companion plants for raspberries. Their smell repels some pests, and bacteria on their roots saturate the soil with nitrogen, which stimulates the development of green mass instead of the root system. As a result, raspberries spread less but bear fruit more actively. Plant the beans in the lanes or along the edges of the raspberry patch for best results.

Beans bloom in the garden. Photo: istockphoto.com

3. Annual bluegrass

Annual bluegrass — is an annual herb that looks like a weed at first glance, but can be useful in raspberry plants. Its powerful root system absorbs many nutrients, thereby inhibiting the growth of raspberry shoots. This avoids excessive thickening of the plantings and promotes the formation of larger berries.

Use with caution: control the amount of annual bluegrass to avoid completely depleting the soil.

Annual bluegrass growing in the garden. Photo: shutterstock.com

