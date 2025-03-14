History of the Three-Piece Suit in Women's Fashion

A woman wearing a suit. Photo: Freepik

Today, it seems commonplace to see a woman in pants, a suit with pants, and a vest. But a hundred years ago it was a real revolution in fashion — wearing what was comfortable, not what was "decent" according to society's ideas, Vogue writes.

How the three-piece story began

It all started with men. The first three-piece suit appeared in the 17th century, introduced by King Charles II of England. He wanted English aristocrats to stop copying French fashion, so he proposed a three-piece outfit: a jacket, trousers and waistcoat. By the way, the French king was so annoyed that he started forcing his servants to wear waistcoats, as if to humiliate this new fashion.

Al Pacino in the movie The Godfather, 1974. Photo: Vogue

In the nineteenth century, the suit became more restrained, thanks to such stylish figures as Beau Brummell. He eschewed extravagant jewelry in favor of simplicity: perfectly tailored trousers, a waistcoat, and a dark jacket. Until the end of the century, this image was associated with seriousness, and bright women's outfits with frivolity. Those were the times.

Later, in the twentieth century, the three-piece suit gradually disappeared from men's wardrobes. Especially after World War II. Waistcoats, once necessary for pocket watches, became obsolete as everyone switched to wristwatches. The three-piece suit became more of a fashion gesture than everyday wear, later it moved to women's wardrobes.

In 1930, Marlene Dietrich shocked everyone by appearing in a movie wearing a man's tuxedo and waistcoat. It was a challenge — elegant, powerful, daring. Then, in the 1950s, British youth from the teddy-boy subculture decided to bring back the three-piece.

But the real breakthrough came in 1966, when Yves Saint Laurent created Le Smoking, the first three-piece suit designed specifically for women. This moment was a turning point — the three-piece suit was no longer "masculine" and took its place in women's fashion.

Le Smoking. Photo: Vogue

In the 70s, it came back into fashion thanks to disco and Travolta's image in Saturday Night Fever. In the 80s, it became a symbol of a strong, independent woman. Businesswomen chose suits, but often without vests —- just a jacket and pants with a blouse. But the classics lived on, and it was Giorgio Armani who made sure we didn't forget how stylish a three-piece suit could look.

