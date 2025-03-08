How to wear Mocha Mousse in 2025 like J. Lo

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

Each year, Pantone selects the primary color that will drive trends in the fashion, design and beauty industries. In 2025, this role was given to Mocha Mousse — a warm, velvety brown that resembles a blend of chocolate, cocoa and freshly brewed coffee. It is a color of calm, confidence and elegance that conveys a sense of comfort while looking luxurious.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Style Mocha Mousse into your outfit like a celebrity

Mocha Mousse has already conquered the fashion world — it is chosen by designers for collections, by influencers for stylish looks and by celebrities for important events. Jennifer Lopez, for example, appeared in Dubai in a Saint Laurent suit in this particular shade — the oversized pant set looked both understated and spectacular.

Stylish outfit by Jenifer Lopez. Photo from Instagram

This is proof that Mocha Mousse can be easily adapted to any style — it can be worn in both a strict classic look and a relaxed casual look.

Suit in a trendy color. Photo from Instagram

What's special about Mocha Mousse

Its versatility. It works well with basics like black, white, gray and beige, as well as richer tones like burgundy, emerald or soft lavender. A pantsuit in this color is a stylish must-have that can be complemented with chunky earrings, a chocolate-colored bag or matching shoes.

In addition to clothing, Mocha Mousse is actively entering beauty trends. Makeup in warm brown tones adds expressiveness to the eyes, and caramel and coffee shades in manicure look elegant and expensive. Even dyeing hair in soft chocolate shades is a good choice for those who want to refresh their look without radical changes.

Earlier, we wrote about how to copy Jennifer Lopez's trendy nail art, and how J.Lo surprised fans with her hairstyle.