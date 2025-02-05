Jennifer Lopez’s new retro hairstyle sets the trend — nostalgia for the 90s

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

The world of beauty has taken an unexpected turn: instead of perfectly ironed and glossed hair, light negligence and natural volume are coming back into fashion. If everyone used to strive for perfectly smooth strands, now everything has changed.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trendy hairstyle.

What is the peculiarity of the 90s style hairstyle

This hairstyle looks playful, sexy, and a little untidy at the same time, but it's this negligence that adds to its charm. In the 90s, it was associated with Hollywood carefree style, and now it is associated with a new wave of relaxed luxury.

The trend towards naturalness is winning hearts again. After years of trying to achieve flawless smoothness, texture, lightness, and "imperfection" are now in fashion. Instead of hours of styling, it is now enough to quickly gather your hair, leaving a few loose strands, and you are ready to go.

This hairstyle has already been tried on by the most famous stars.

Jennifer Lopez with her stylish hairstyle. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez has made an iconic hairstyle

She charmed everyone at the Sundance 2025 Film Festival in Utah by choosing a luxurious silver dress and romantic hairstyle. Her look was created by the famous stylist Chris Appleton, who relied on lightness and ease.

Interestingly, this hairstyle goes well with different styles — it can be done both for an evening out and for everyday life. The main thing is not to strive for perfect symmetry.

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

How to repeat this styling

To create this hairstyle at home, you will need a minimum of products:

a little dry shampoo or texturizing spray for volume;

an elastic band and a few invisibles;

fingers instead of a comb for a slight sloppiness;

final fixing with varnish.

Simply gather your hair in a loose bundle, pull a few strands near your face, and fluff it up with your hands. The ideally imperfect hairstyle is ready.

Earlier, we wrote about what short hairstyles should be done by women over 50.

We also told you what bangs are in trend this year.