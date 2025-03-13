Fashion choice for spring 2025 — the T-shirt with a bright message

A girl in a T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

This spring, the fashion scene is getting a new dose of nostalgia: T-shirts with inscriptions, slogans, and logos are back in the spotlight. If, earlier, everyone was running after the usual white classics, now the real emphasis is on those clothes that speak for themselves. And these are not just clothes — these are real messages, moods, and characters.

Vogue writes about it.

Fashion has long ceased to be just about clothes — it is about emotions, about what is inside. And what better way to tell the world what’s on your mind than through a simple but apt T-shirt? It’s the kind of T-shirt with an ironic signature or a loud slogan that becomes the must-have of the season.

Why you should buy such a T-shirt

This trend is not new, but it sounds especially relevant now. Remember how Victoria Beckham made her statement a few years ago with her T-shirt that read "Fashion stole my smile" — an ironic response to criticism of her serious look. And recently, Hailey Bieber went out in her T-shirt with the words "Nepo Baby" on it, openly mocking herself. Self-irony is also a trend.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Vogue

Nowadays, a T-shirt is not just a basic clothing item, but something more. It seems to become part of a personal story. For some, it’s a message, for others it’s the mood of the day, for others it’s a cry of the soul. Bold, ironic or romantic — everyone chooses their own.

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Vogue

So, it’s no surprise that designers have already picked up on this wave. Stella McCartney, Coach, and other brands are bringing back the fashion for T-shirts with character. They are no longer a background element but a real star of the look. So if you want to say something to the world, sometimes it’s enough to just put on a T-shirt. And let it speak for you.

