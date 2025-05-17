What clothes to pack for a vacation — the ultimate list of clothing for traveling

A woman is packing a suitcase. Photo: Pexels

Packing for a vacation is an important task and not always easy. After all, you have to fit everything you'll need into several suitcases. At the same time, you don't want to pack half your closet. Understanding how many clothes and what kind of things you require will help you avoid chaos.

What clothes to take on vacation

When planning your trip, consider the weather and where you are going. This will help you decide what clothes to bring. The number of items you require depends on the length of your trip. For an average seven-day vacation, you should consider the following items.

Tops, dresses, and sweaters

If you are traveling for a week or more, bring at least four different tops. Choose items that are easy to layer and change. For warm climates, be sure to bring a few dresses. If you're going to a place where it might be chilly, bring a jacket or warm sweaters.

Pants, shorts, skirts

Three or four pairs of pants may be enough for a seven-day vacation. Choose styles that vary in color and texture. They should be easy to mix and match with your clothes. You should also consider the possible temperature differences, so pack a few shorts and skirts in your suitcase.

Underwear

If you are traveling for a week, be sure to bring at least eight pairs of underwear. Don't forget socks. If you will be wearing sandals most of the time, you may need less.

Clothing for sleeping

Another must-have for traveling are pajamas. Two sets are enough for a seven-day vacation. However, if you like to change your pajamas every night, bring a few extra T-shirts or sets.

Shoes

For a one-week vacation, 2–3 pairs of shoes are sufficient. Choose sneakers for comfortable walking and sandals for everyday use. Be sure to pack shoes that go with a dressy look for the evening.

