Universal capsule wardrobe for summer — what items you should choose

Convenience, style, and comfort are the main things that should be in a summer wardrobe. If you're looking for the ideal summer capsule, pay attention to the basic items that can be combined with each other. Just a few things can create different stylish looks for every day.

Basic items for a summer wardrobe

T-shirts and tops

It should be one of the first items on the 2025 summer capsule list. Choose models in basic colors — black, white, beige. You can also take a few brightly colored T-shirts that will accentuate the look. They can be combined with trousers or skirts.

Shorts and skirts

Shorts are a must-have in a summer wardrobe. They can be made of linen or denim. It depends on your preferences. Also, don't forget about the skirt. Asymmetry will be in fashion this summer. Silk models also remain popular.

Shirt

This basic item is also a must-have in your summer wardrobe. You should choose shirts made of natural fabrics. You can choose a plain white, blue, or checkered shirt — it's a matter of personal preference.

Jeans or trousers

In 2025, jeans from the 70s and 90s are coming back into fashion. Choose wide baggies or skaters. For classic looks, light trousers with a loose fit are ideal.

Suit

This is a versatile all-season item. For summer, you should choose a lightweight fabric and a loose fit. It can be worn with shoes or sneakers, depending on what look you want to create.

The basic summer capsule will help you create stylish looks for everyday. Choose items that will match each other in terms of colors and textures.

