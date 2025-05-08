Comfortable and trendy suits for hot Summer 2025 — How to choose and style

A woman wearing a suit. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 is a paradise for those who want to look stylish and feel free at the same time. This year, suits are not just for the office. They will be worn for dates, city strolls, parties, and even travel. The secret lies in the right choice of fabric, style, and details that turn an ordinary suit into a stylish find.

What suits to wear in Summer 2025

This season, it’s all about natural fabrics. If you’re after that effortlessly light feeling, linen, cotton, and viscose are essentials. They keep you cool, drape beautifully, and give your outfit a luxe look — often far beyond its actual price tag. These fabrics look their best with a touch of texture, so don’t worry about a few creases — they only add to the relaxed, casual charm.

Linen suit. Photo from Instagram

This season, comfort leads the way. Think unlined blazers, relaxed vests, wide-leg palazzo pants, tailored Bermudas, and even pencil skirt suits — now softer, stretchier, and far more wearable. Swap the classic button-down for a sleek tank or minimalist top. It’s modern, stylish, and keeps you cool.

Texture is also having a moment. Lightly structured fabrics, visible weaves, perforations, and even a subtle sheen bring depth and character to your look — all without trying too hard. And don’t overlook the power of detail: decorative buttons, asymmetric collars, and unexpected pockets. These are the small, thoughtful touches that catch the eye and set your outfit apart.

White suit. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with summer suits

Anything goes with this costume: leather sandals, white sneakers, mules or low-heeled sandals. Accessories include a wicker bag, large glasses and simple wooden or pearl earrings. And don't forget the hat, not only for protection from the sun, but also for style.

