A new color is coming to the forefront of the shoes trend — 2025 hottest shoe color

A girl tries on shoes. Photo: Freepik

Spring is a time for fresh starts, and your shoe wardrobe is no exception. Of course, everyone wants to follow fashion trends, but sometimes color is the key to creating a stylish look.

Novyny.LIVE is thrilled to tell you why gray is the main discovery of the season!

Why you should add gray shoes to your wardrobe

Gray is set to become a new classic! It may not have been a staple in the list of basic shades for shoes, but that's about to change. This versatile color goes with everything, from business to casual, and looks elegant in any style. In the warm season, it's a great alternative to white, which requires more care.

Gray is not as simple as it seems. It can range from light "lunar" to deep graphite, and everything in between. Grey-beige is neutral and versatile, making it a great choice for any style — smooth leather adds severity to the look, suede adds softness, and textiles make the shoes lighter and more comfortable.

Gray loafers. Photo from Instagram

Which pair to choose

For those days when the weather is a bit cooler, nothing beats a pair of lace-up boots, Chelsea boots, or ankle boots with sturdy heels. They're the perfect match for jeans, wide-leg pants, and midi dresses.

And when the weather is warm, loafers and ballet flats are the absolute essentials for your everyday look. They look stunning with business suits, dresses, and even sportswear.

If you're looking for something extra special, then you should check out shoes with an open toe. They're all the rage right now, especially in patent leather, and they look absolutely fabulous.

Gray shoes. Photo from Instagram

How to wear gray shoes

This color is the perfect match for monochrome outfits. For example, try gray ankle boots with a coat and pants in the same color scheme for a stylish minimalist look. To add some brightness, combine them with rich shades of green, red, and pastel colors. These shoes are not showstoppers, they help balance the outfit.

Earlier, we wrote that the biggest spotlight is on flared heels in 2025 — a stylish blend of '70s retro aesthetics and modern futurism. We also reported which shoes from the 2000s are set to make a grand return, taking center stage in the current fashion scene.