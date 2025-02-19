The most spectacular shoes trend of 2025 — Flared heels from the 70s

Nice shoes. Photo: Freepik

In recent years, we've grown accustomed to the comfort of flat shoes, but 2025 is confidently bringing back height. Trending now — heeled ankle boots, wedge sandals, and elegant kitten heels. However, the biggest spotlight is on flared heels — a stylish blend of '70s retro aesthetics and modern futurism.

Vogue reports on this trend.

This silhouette isn’t new to the fashion world. Back in the disco era, flared heels became a symbol of vibrant parties. Today, they've reclaimed their spot at the top, championed by Amina Muaddi and now embraced by major fashion houses like Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.

Why most people love this shoe model

Celebrities haven’t stayed away from the trend. Sabrina Carpenter rocked a stunning silver pair at Taylor Swift’s concert, while Nicole Kidman paired white platform sandals with an elegant black dress at the Venice Film Festival. Chrissy Teigen wears them on set, around the city, and even poses with them on Instagram. Always ahead of the fashion curve, Bella Hadid recently stepped out in a black pair while strolling through New York.

Amina Muaddi. Photo: Vogue

These heels are not just eye-catching — they are versatile. They perfectly complement both light summer dresses and stylish culottes.

Reformation. Photo: Vogue

If you want to try the trend for yourself, designers offer plenty of options: minimalist mules from JW Anderson, sparkling heels from Dries Van Noten, feminine models from Shushu/Tong, and Simone Rocha. Regardless of your choice, this footwear will definitely make you feel on top — both literally and figuratively.

