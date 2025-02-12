Shoes that will dominate 2025 — Sandals from 2000s are back on the streets

Sandals. Photo: Freepik

Fashion never stands still, but sometimes it returns to old trends to remind us how cool it used to be. This time, the focus is on the sandals of the 2000s, which have once again flooded the fashion catwalks. Major footwear brands are bringing back iconic models: from open-toe mules worn by celebs the red carpet to high platforms that will add centimeters and confidence according to StyleCaster.

Spring/Summer 2025 is about nostalgia, so it's time to add something familiar to your wardrobe, but in a modern way.

What shoes should be in everyone's wardrobe

Thongs

Think back to the fashion of the 2000s and it's hard to forget the thong sandals — sleek, sophisticated, minimalist. Once adored by Britney Spears and Hilary Duff, Miu Miu, The Row and Michael Kors have brought them back into their collections. They look perfect with a bold red dress as well as light summer suits.

Thong sandals. Photo: Vogue

Open mules

The sandals that became Paris Hilton's signature in the 2000s are back. Open-toed mules are making a comeback thanks to Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten and Versace. Choose models with metallic shades, braided leather, or transparent inserts to create a Y2K-inspired look.

Open mules. photo: Vogue

Sandals with straps

Glamour, elegance and lightness are the hallmarks of strap sandals, once a must-have for parties and fashion events. Now they're back in style: flat or heeled, minimalist or embellished. They can be worn with light linen pants, romantic dresses or even a swimsuit on vacation.

Strap sandals. photo: Vogue

Sandals with "invisible" heels

Models with transparent details have never gone completely out of fashion, but now they are back in full glory. Laconic, sophisticated and spectacular at the same time, they add lightness and elegance to the look. Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have shown us how to wear them, so be inspired and feel free to add them to your outfits.

Sandals with "invisible" heels. Photo: Vogue

XXL platform sandals

Once a sign of boldness and confidence, high platforms are back in style. Chanel, Versace and Elie Saab have all reinterpreted this iconic style. Pair them with mom jeans, miniskirts or even classic dresses and you're guaranteed a stylish look.

Sandals on the XXL platform. Photo: Vogue

Sandals in a metallic shade

Beige or black sandals are classics, but if you want to add a bright accent to your look, choose silver or gold models. Jimmy Choo, GCDS and Versace presented a variety of options that go well with dresses of different shades or suits with pants.

Sandals in a metallic shade. Photo: Vogue

In 2025, you should allow yourself to experiment — to bring back iconic items in a new interpretation and create unique looks. Noughties sandals are back in fashion, which means it's time to find your perfect pair.

Earlier we wrote about which shoe models are already outdated.

We also reported on the boots that will be in trend this spring.