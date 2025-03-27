Denim Trends for Spring/Summer 2025 — Must-have Jeans

A woman in a denim one piece. Photo: Freepik

Denim is back in fashion, and not just because it's easy to mix and match — its main advantage is durability and ability to stay relevant despite changing trends. It doesn't lose its look for years, so you can wear it for more than one season and still look stylish, Elle reports.

Six denim items that everyone should have

Flared jeans

This model returned to the streets and runways thanks to the fashion of the 90s and 2000s. Tapered at the top and flared at the bottom, these jeans make your legs look longer, and your figure more graceful. They look great with heels, sneakers, or ballet flats. Stylists suggest wearing them with short tops, jackets, or shirts for a stylish look with a touch of retro.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Denim skirt

It never seems to have been forgotten. This spring, it's back in a new way: from 2000s-inspired minis to slit maxis. Especially relevant are long A-line silhouettes that can be paired with T-shirts as well as classic shirts or jackets. They are ideal for everyday wear as well as for outings.

Denim skirt. Photo from Instagram

One piece denim dress

A denim dress is a comfortable and versatile piece. It is easy to wear on its own or layered with shirts, tops or even light jackets. Simple '90s styles are in this season, as well as interesting options with belts, buttons or an unusual cut. With sneakers — for every day, with sandals — for dinner or meeting with friends.

Denim dress. Photo from Instagram

Denim trench coat

For something a little different, look to denim trench coats. They add a touch of nonchalance to the look while maintaining the elegance of a classic cut. Dark denim styles are particularly striking and will work with any outfit.

Denim trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Denim suit

The total denim look is perfect for when you don't want to think too much about what to wear. Suits with wide-legged trousers and shirts with intriguing details such as ties on the collar are in. They are complemented by voluminous bags, suede shoes or bright jewelry for added accents.

Denim suit. Photo from Instagram

Baseball cap

And the final touch is denim in the details. A denim baseball cap adds a touch of nonchalance, completes the look and protects from the sun.

Denim baseball cap. Instagram photo

It can be worn with a suit or with an all-denim outfit, and looks stylish in either case.

