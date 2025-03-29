Cropped jackets from the 80s are back in fashion — How to wear them in 2025

A woman in a stylish jacket. Photo: Freepik

Fashion always comes full circle — what seemed "outdated" yesterday is back in style today. This season, designers are reviving cropped jackets, a staple from the '80s, '90s, and even the early 2000s. But in 2025, they’re taking on a whole new role. No longer just part of a suit or reserved for special occasions, the cropped jacket has become a must-have for effortless everyday style.

Why are cropped jackets so popular?

Interestingly, it all started in the 18th century with a military jacket called a Spencer. Legend has it that a British lord accidentally burned the edge of his coat and decided to cut it off — and the cut was born. Then came Spanish-style boleros, practical wartime styles of the '40s, and iconic jackets with shoulders in the '80s. In the noughties we saw tight versions with miniskirts and low-rise jeans.

And now — a new wave! In 2025, short jackets have become even more interesting, with denim, velvet, suede, leather and tweed fabrics joining the classic suit fabrics. Both fitted options and voluminous, oversized silhouettes with a nod to the '80s are in. Embellishments also play an important role, for example, bows, shiny buttons or fringes can completely change the mood of an outfit.

Color? Complete freedom. If you want something universal, choose black or beige. If you are tired of neutrals, take a look at pastels and bright colors. Don't forget about prints: florals, animal prints, geometrics are still at the top.

How to style

Office Chic : A structured blazer paired with high-waisted pants or a skirt.

: A structured blazer paired with high-waisted pants or a skirt. Casual Cool : A cropped blazer styled with wide-leg jeans and a T-shirt.

: A cropped blazer styled with wide-leg jeans and a T-shirt. Effortless Femininity : An oversized blazer worn with a silk maxi skirt or a form-fitting dress.

: An oversized blazer worn with a silk maxi skirt or a form-fitting dress. Bold & Unique: A belted blazer or even a jacket worn as a top — tucked into jeans, just like runway models do.

Cropped jackets are back, but in a new, stylish way. Best of all, they fit easily into any wardrobe and help you create dozens of looks effortlessly.

