A fitted jacket is a fashion trend that the stars choose

For the past few years, fashion has been dictating the trend for wide men’s blazers, but spring-summer 2025 is a game changer. The fitted jacket comes to the fore — elegant, sophisticated but modern at the same time. It doesn’t look too conservative or too romantic but rather adds confidence and style to the look.

Vogue revealed how fashion icons are already wearing this trend and how to easily integrate it into your own wardrobe.

How to wear the fitted jacket in 2025

Femininity in the style of the 70s — suede jacket

Kendall Jenner found the perfect way to make the fitted jacket part of her bohemian style. She chose the suede model, which refers to the aesthetics of the 70s. This blazer goes well with flared jeans, sturdy heeled boots, or even light vintage-style dresses.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Vogue

Business classics in the new sound

Karlie Kloss proved that a suit with a fitted jacket can look not only formal but also extremely stylish. The combination with a midi skirt adds lightness to the look, and neat low-heeled shoes complete the sophisticated look. This set is perfect for both the office and important meetings where you need to look confident and impeccable.

Karlie Kloss. Photo: Vogue

Blazer and white trousers

Audrey Tautou chose a fitted jacket with a distinctive waistline and voluminous sleeves, which looks especially impressive when worn with white trousers. This ensemble will look expensive even if you choose a minimalist design without unnecessary details. The main secret is the right cut, which emphasizes the figure without tightening it.

Audrey Tautou. Photo: Vogue

Fitted jacket in a youthful style

Jenna Ortega demonstrated another way to wear this trend — a cropped jacket with short sleeves or as a vest. It goes well with ultra-short shorts and sheer tights, creating a bold but sophisticated look.

Jenna Ortega. Photo: Vogue

If you want to experiment, you can try combining this jacket with denim skirts or cargo pants.

