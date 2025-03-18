The Key Micro Trend of the Spring/Summer 2025 — The Hottest Belts

A woman ties a lace on her belt. Photo: Freepik

Spring/Summer 2025 is a real return of belts to the wardrobe. But this time, not just classic leather ones: vintage models, metal chains, skinny lace belts are in trend, and they all fit perfectly into modern looks. The interesting thing is that belts can now be worn in various ways — slightly askew, with the buckle sliding, or with the tip hanging freely. This effortless style looks incredibly chic.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about how to style it this season.

You may have already noticed how fashionistas add belts to coats, combine them with layered looks, or choose them as a bright accent to everyday outfits. If you are also wondering how to integrate this accessory into your own style, here are some interesting ideas.

What outfits the belt will perfectly fit into

Belt over a coat or jacket

It's an easy way to make even the most restrained image more interesting. A medium-width belt is suitable for structured jackets, but for a voluminous coat, it is better to choose a massive model that emphasizes the silhouette. —

Belt over the jacket. Photo from Instagram

Metal chain — a stylish echo of the 2000s

These belts are back in fashion. They are worn not only with jeans, but also with dresses or skirts. The metallic accent adds a touch of rebellion and glossy chic to the look, especially when combined with total black or oversized shirts.

Metal belt. Photo from Instagram

Boho mood with a drawstring belt

If you prefer a loose, airy style, opt for lace-up straps in natural shades like terracotta, sand, or clay. They beautifully complement outfits made of lightweight fabrics, lace, or flounces.

Boho style belt. Photo from Instagram

Emphasize the waist — even in simple things

Even if you're wearing a voluminous dress or a soft knitted sweater, a belt can easily make your look more expressive. A corset version will give a little structure, and a thin strap will only gently hint at the waist, and this is enough to make the image play in a new way.

Thin chain. Photo from Instagram

In general, a belt is not just a functional piece, it's a stylish accessory that can change the whole look.

