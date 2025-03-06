The most fashionable white shirts 2025 — how to wear them this spring

A girl in a white shirt. Photo: Freepik

A white shirt is not just a piece of clothing but a real style symbol. It can be different: strict and minimalistic, tender and romantic, avant-garde and unexpected. This season, designers have decided to prove that a white shirt is not a boring classic at all, but a bold choice for those who want to be in trend.

Vogue reported about it.

Trendy shirts for 2025

High collar

Tod’s reinterprets the classic cut, adding sculpture to it. The high collar makes the silhouette more expressive, emphasizes the neckline, and adds a touch of mystery. This is not just a shirt — it is an art object in the fashion world.

Tod’s. Photo: Vogue

Asymmetry and lightness

If the usual styles seem predictable, Jane Wade has something different to offer. Their wrap shirt with slightly loose, rolled-up sleeves is exactly what you need to create a relaxed look. This shirt will look great with both skirts and jeans.

Jane Wade. Photo: Vogue

Boho aesthetics in a white total look

Spring is a time for light silhouettes, and Horror Vacui knows it. Pleating, voluminous puff sleeves, delicate details — their white boho shirt is easily the favourite of the season. When paired with a midi skirt, it looks airy and feminine.

Horror Vacui. Photo: Vogue

Drapery and playfulness

White shirts can be daring, and Private Policy proves it. The fitted style, drapery, perfect balance between classic and modern — this shirt is designed for those who like to combine tenderness and confidence. Miniskirts or shorts will be the perfect complement to this look.

Private Policy. Photo: Vogue

Translucency as a sign of modern elegance

Classics are always in fashion, but they are also changing. Maria Mcnamus offers a shirt made of a thin translucent fabric that adds lightness and elegance to the look. This is not just an office option — this cut fits perfectly into a casual wardrobe, creating a stylish alternative to the usual sweaters and jackets.

Maria Mcnamus. Photo: Vogue

Corset shirt

If you want something out of the ordinary, Lutz Huelle has the solution. This corset-like shirt emphasises the waist and adds a touch of flair to your look. This cut is ideal for those who appreciate the modern Victorian style. Denim Bermuda shorts or tailored trousers — and the look is ready.

Lutz Huelle. Photo: Vogue

This spring, the white shirt ceases to be a background and becomes the main accent in your wardrobe. It’s not just basic — it’s stylish, bright, and versatile.

