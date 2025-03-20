Minimalist Brands to Buy and Wear in Spring/Summer 2025

Total black outfit. Photo: Freepik

Not too long ago, minimalism took over the fashion industry. Bright colors and prints gave way to simple lines, basic tones and understated silhouettes. And while the runways are exploding with embellishment again, minimalism has not disappeared — it has become a way of thinking, living and feeling in harmony, Harpers Bazaar writes.

The most striking example of this approach is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She is not only a famous model — she is a symbol of minimalism. Each of her looks embodies elegance without excess. She looks as organic in a simple maxi dress as she does in comfortable wide-legged pants and a sweater. She even chooses jewelry that complements the look but doesn't draw attention to itself. Rosie's style is proof that simplicity can be incredibly sophisticated.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in minimalistic outfit. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

A selection of brands that will definitely inspire you

The Row

Created by the Olsen sisters, the brand has become a benchmark for modern, understated fashion. It all started with a simple white T-shirt and grew into a real philosophy: clean lines, neutral colors and perfect basics are just what you need for a wardrobe without excess.

Clothing from The Row. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Khaite

Fashionistas call Khaite "a deep breath amidst the noise of fashion". There is no chasing of micro-trends here — only high quality, practical things that you really want to wear. It's all about comfort, quality and timeless style.

Outfit by Khaite. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Totême

This brand was created for those who appreciate a good base. Sweaters, jackets and trousers are not just things, but a capsule that has worked for years. There is no fashionable shouting here — only calmness and confidence in every detail.

Totême. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Katimo

A Ukrainian brand that speaks the language of intelligent minimalism — functionality and aesthetics go hand in hand. And they also have a line for home — Katimo Living, which proves that minimalism is not just about clothes, but about a lifestyle.

Katimo. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Jil Sander

It is also called The Queen of Less. Sander's designs are always characterized by understated German elegance — even when bright colors appear in the collections, the spirit of minimalism remains central.

Jil Sander. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

If you want to simplify your life, focus on the essentials, and build your style on things that really work, minimalism is for you.

Earlier, we wrote about a trendy combination of things from the 1990s that has made a comeback. We also told you how to style a Basque from the 2010s in a modern outfit.