Black tights and minis are trending in 2025 — Trend of the 2010s, which everyone is already following

Lately, fashion has felt like a time machine, bringing back trends we thought we had left behind. 2025 is no exception — dark tights paired with mini skirts and shorts are once again in the spotlight. What was a go-to choice for fall and spring outfits 10 to 15 years ago has now become a bold fashion statement. And this isn’t just a revival of past styles — it’s a fresh way to express individuality.

Vogue is already talking about it.

Trendy looks for 2025

Tights are a key element of the look

Tights were once seen as a basic necessity for warmth, but now they’ve become a defining element of any outfit. Bold socks and stockings have recently made appearances in popular shows like Gossip Girl, and now they’re taking over the runways — just look at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. If two seasons ago Miu Miu was pushing the ‘no pants’ trend, today tights have evolved into a statement piece on their own, effortlessly pairing with mini skirts and shorts.

Launchmetrics. Photo: Vogue

Tights with minis are more than just a trend — they're an entire aesthetic. They offer a bold way to mix pieces that might seem like they 'shouldn’t' go together, yet that’s exactly where their charm lies. Picture sheer black tights paired with denim shorts or a light, flowy dress — it’s effortlessly stylish with a touch of nostalgia, reminiscent of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Back then, girls confidently wore them even with sandals — and now, that idea is making a comeback

Celebrities

Recently, style icons Dua Lipa and Lily-Rose Depp stepped out in sheer black tights and heeled sandals during Chanel Haute Couture Week. Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse and Alessandra Ambrosio continue to embrace the shorts-and-tights combo, despite its divisive nature. But it's precisely this contrast that makes the look so intriguing.

Dua Lipa and Lily-Rose Depp. Photo: Vogue

Back in the 2000s, Alexa Chung set the style by wearing black or gray tights with lace miniskirts and shorts. She was followed by Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, who added a bit of bohemian chic. Now we are returning to this combination because it has playfulness, courage, and a touch of nostalgia.

Alexa Chang. Photo: Vogue

If you have to choose between the return of skinny jeans and the trend for mini tights, the second option is definitely more comfortable. It allows you to experiment, add a little rock 'n' roll daring to your look, and feel stylish without sacrificing comfort.

