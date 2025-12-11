Which sweaters everyone is hunting for first this winter — shaggy knits are back

A young woman in a sweater. Photo: Freepik

Now winter has arrived, and the main desire is not so much to dress up as to stay warm. For this, you may need fluffy shaggy knitwear — a soft, warm and wonderfully tactile sweater.

Novyny.LIVE takes a closer look at this trendy sweater.

The most fashionable sweater of this winter

This sweater is easy to recognize by its fluffy texture — as if someone had left a soft cloud on the surface of the fabric. This effect appears thanks to cashmere, alpaca, mohair or fine wool yarns that artisans lightly brush out, opening the fibres. The piece gains softness, and the look acquires a pleasant volume.

Soft sweater. Photo from Instagram

Shaggy knitwear pairs perfectly with office wool trousers, favourite jeans and softer leather. Combined with a light skirt and high boots, this knit creates a completely different, more feminine feel.

Fluffy printed sweater. Photo from Instagram

After the catwalks, shaggy sweaters quickly made their way into the mass market. At H&M, COS, Reserved and other brands you can find entire lines of "fluffy" sweaters. There are both short minimalist models and large, cosy oversized designs. And although the choice is huge, this season there is a clear love for a calm palette: beige, creamy tones, cool grey, soft off-white.

Cozy sweater. Photo from Instagram

These colours seem to enhance the texture, letting it "speak" without overshadowing the piece itself. So if this winter you are looking for something that will both keep you warm and look sufficiently "put-together" for city life, feel free to turn your attention to sweaters and cardigans with a brushed, fuzzy effect. They offer the kind of warmth you want to carry with you, along with a subtle touch of effortless chic that gives your outfit character.

