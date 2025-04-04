How to dress in retro style — Fashion ideas for 2025

A woman in a stylish look. Photo: Freepik

Retro is not about the old, but about the stylish: today, fashion from the past sounds completely new. This is no longer your grandmother's closet, but the ability to combine things from different eras in a way that looks modern. For example, flared jeans in the style of the 70s are great "friends" with new sneakers, and an old bomber jacket will easily fit in with a knitted dress.

Novyny.LIVE shares the most interesting ideas for outfits for this spring.

Stylish vintage items for spring

Jackets in retro style

While it's still chilly outside, a retro jacket is the way to go. A bomber jacket with contrasting sleeves, distressed jeans, a vintage leather jacket or a sporty windbreaker — any of these options will look cool if you pick the right one. It is better to avoid overdressing — simple jeans, a basic t-shirt, laconic sneakers and a shoulder bag will keep the look stylish but not flashy.

Stylish jacket. Photo from Instagram

Retro tracksuits

This suit is a comfortable and fashionable option for every day. Choose a loose fit, a minimum of writing and bright inserts (lamps, blocks of color). Both classic knits and soft velour or natural cotton are in style. Complete your look with sneakers (even retro ones), a cap and simple jewelry. And instead of a bag, carry a backpack, which is also back in style.

Tracksuit. Photo from Instagram

Sneakers that take you back in time



If clothes from the past are not your option, pay attention to shoes. For example, iconic models like the New Balance 550 or Adidas SL72 are already classics. But any pair with "worn" leather, suede, contrasting inserts or a massive sole will do. Such sneakers will look good with jeans and a business suit. The main thing is that the rest of the look should be restrained so that the emphasis is on the shoes.

New Balance 550 sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Sunglasses

Retro takes the stage: "cat eyes" in the style of the 60s, oval glasses like Kurt Cobain, narrow rectangles in the style of The Matrix or models with colored lenses.

Fashionable sunglasses. Photo from Instagram

Choose what you like, but make the glasses a bright accent. They will easily make any look stylish and complete.

