The new restaurant trend of 2025 — Not everyone will like it

A woman in a restaurant. Photo: Freepik

When was the last time you allowed yourself to dine alone — no rush, no conversation, just you and a delicious meal? If you haven't tried it yet, it's time to check out a new trend that's gaining momentum — solo dining.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the new trend.

Why this restaurant trend is gaining popularity

There was a lot of talk about it last year, and in 2025, more and more restaurants are supporting the idea. Wine tasting kits for one person will appear, and interiors will change — there will be more tables for one person, more comfort, and more silence.

A woman eating a salad. Photo: Freepik

People do not choose this format because they have no one to go with. It is chosen by those who want to enjoy the taste, not the conversation. Those who like to look at the details of the interior, listen to the background music and not adapt to the rhythm of the group of friends. And it's so nice to be able to order your favorite dessert without being judged.

Dining alone is a way to catch your breath, collect your thoughts, and just be with yourself. And even when you're not completely alone, with your smartphone nearby, you always have company: your favorite playlist, the news, or something interesting on social media.

A woman eating alone. Photo:Freepik

The trend of solo dining is growing in popularity around the world. According to OpenTable, the number of dine-in reservations at US restaurants has increased 29% over the past two years. In the UK, this number increased by 14% over the year, and in Germany, by 18%. Dining alone is becoming not only the norm, but a reflection of a modern lifestyle that values personal convenience and independence.

We also reported which haircut is the most trendy in 2025, and which hairstyles will save thin hair.