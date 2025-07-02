Summer 2025 pedicure trend: unexpected colors everyone’s wearing

A beautiful pedicure. Photo: Freepik

This summer, nail art experts are encouraging a bit of experimentation. We've collected three top shades that will be extremely popular, and each one can set the tone for your entire look — even when you're barefoot on the sand.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about trending colors.

Advertisement

These pedicure colors will make you stand out

Juicy Tangerine

This color is like a ripe fruit under the sun. It's bright but not flashy — ideal for making your nails look well-groomed and cheerful. It beautifully sets off a tan and goes well with almost all summer sandals.

Bright pedicure. Photo from Instagram

Sky blue

It's cold, light, and very photogenic. It's like carrying a piece of the clear sky with you — on your toenails! It's ideal for those who want something unique but aren't ready for ultra-bright colors.

Blue toenails. Photo from Instagram

Pink, "baby blush" style

As gentle as the first kiss of summer. It doesn't bother you, doesn't require too much attention, and looks very neat.

Pink toenails. Photo from Instagram

It looks especially good with nude sandals and a white French tip.

Also read:

Fruity nail trend of the Summer 2025 — Cherry nail ideas

TikTok's viral summer pedi — even Kim Kardashian loves it

Vintage nail shape returns — the comeback you didn't expect