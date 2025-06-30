Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
TikTok's viral summer pedi — even Kim Kardashian loves it

TikTok's viral summer pedi — even Kim Kardashian loves it

Publication time 30 June 2025 21:02
Kim Kardashian's summer pedi is the trend of 2025
A girl getting a pedicure. Photo: Freepik

French is back in the game, but this time it's not the same as before. Forget sharp corners, contrasting stripes, and "fashionable since 2007". In 2025, the French pedicure has changed beyond recognition: it has become delicate, milky, and extremely stylish. That's exactly what Kim Kardashian recently chose, and it seems that now we know for sure which pedicure will be the main one this season.

Vogue writes about it.

Classic pedicure is back in fashion

A few years ago, Kim said outright on the show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that a French pedicure was not her style. But then she caught herself wearing one. Since then, Kardashian has remained faithful to this choice, simply adapting it to trends: she chooses rounded nails, the most natural look, and restrained aesthetics.

It was once believed that a pedicure should be either dark or match the color of the manicure. But in the summer of 2025, these rules are going in the trash. Milky French is coming into fashion — a semi-transparent milky base with a light tip. Delicate, subtle, and extremely stylish. This pedicure is not flashy, but it has an effect: the foot looks well-groomed and the nails appear longer.

The pedicure that always looks stylish and delicate
French manicure. Photo from Instagram

Naturalness that captivates

Milky French is not just a color. It is a pedicure that does not require weekly updates because regrowth is almost invisible. These are short, rounded nails that look neat, do not break, and go well with any summer shoes — from minimalist sandals to chunky sandals. This pedicure is like quiet luxury: it doesn't deliberately attract attention, but it gets all the looks.

As a reminder, we wrote about other stylish pedicure ideas that are worth paying attention to this summer.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
