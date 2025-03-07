Our social media:

90s Style looks with the hottest jeans for Spring 2025

7 March 2025 11:16
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Jeans from the 90s — How to style this must-have pair in Spring 2025
Blue jeans. Photo: Freepik
One of the hottest trends for 2025, and one that is sure to stay with us for a long time, is 90s minimalism: clean silhouettes, basic colors, comfort and laconic elegance create the perfect formula for a stylish look. And the star of the spring wardrobe is 90s jeans, according to Cosmopolitan, which shares the best combinations for this spring.

Trendy Looks for Spring

Jeans + Leopard Print

Animal prints are back this season, and the leopard top is a must-have. It can be a light shirt, long sleeve or even a jacket with this print. To keep the look stylish rather than overwhelming, pair it with a classic black blazer and minimal accessories.

Outfit with a leopard printed turtleneck. Photo from Instagram
Outfit with a leopard printed turtleneck. Photo from Instagram

Jeans + White shirt

A cult combination that came to us from the 90s and has not lost its relevance. To spice up your look, add pointed ankle boots, a sweater tied lightly around the shoulders and dark glasses. This is a simple but effective formula for a stylish everyday look.

White shirt in a look. Photo from Instagram
White shirt in a look. Photo from Instagram

Total Denim

Denimtotal looks are back! The most stylish option is to pair a shirt and jeans in the same shade. Indigo, light blue or grey denim — take your pick and pair with chunky accessories or minimalist shoes.

Total denim. Photo from Instagram
Total denim. Photo from Instagram

Jeans + Leather jacket

If you want to feel like a 90s supermodel, this combination is for you. Straight jeans, a simple top, a leather jacket and a big shopper bag — simple but with character. Add some simple jewelry or massive sunglasses and the look is complete.

Leather jacket in a look. Photo from Instagram
Leather jacket in a look. Photo from Instagram

Jeans + White t-shirt

Another classic that always looks impeccable. To make the look more interesting, add accents: a suede jacket, a contrasting belt, retro-style glasses or an unusual shaped bag.

Suede jacket. photo from Instagram
Suede jacket. photo from Instagram

And don't forget that small details make a big style!

Earlier, we wrote about what non-standard jeans will be in the spotlight in 2025.

We also reported which cardigans are in trend this spring.

