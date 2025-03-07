The most provocative jeans of Spring 2025 — Ugly jeans

Stylish jeans. Photo: Freepik

Spring is a time for change, bold experiments and true style freedom. If your soul calls for something new, unexpected, and even a little rebellious, then ugly jeans are exactly what you need to add to your wardrobe. Forget about perfect styles, crisp silhouettes and impeccably smooth seams. Now it's all about character, an unconventional approach, and a little daring in every detail, Cosmopolitan reports.

Ugly jeans — a fashion provocation or a new classic?

Not so long ago, everyone was looking for the "perfect" pair of jeans — straight, slouchy or wide-legged. But in 2025, the rules are different: scratches, rough edges, mud effects and asymmetry have become the new standard for denim. The world's runways and street style stars have long since mastered this trend, and Balenciaga, Diesel and Acne Studios have turned it into an art.

If clothes used to look "well-groomed", now the more "careless" the better. Ugly jeans are not just about clothes, they are about the freedom to be yourself.

Trendy jeans. Photo from Instagram

How to wear ugly jeans to look cool

Does it seem like these jeans can only be combined with ultra-rebellious things? Actually, no! They can easily fit into any wardrobe, you just need to place the right accents.

Laconic top. Rough jeans go well with a minimalist top, classic shirt, or fitted jacket. This will help to maintain balance in the silhouette.

Layering in street style. An oversized jacket, hoodie, or even an oversized coat is the perfect complement to such denim. The more relaxed the look, the better.

Total-denim look. If you combine ugly jeans with a matching denim top or mix different shades of denim, you will get a look that is difficult to look away from.

Play on contrasts. Add elegant shoes, slingbacks or stylish accessories and your look will become more sophisticated, but will not lose its sharpness.

Stylish look with jeans. Photo from Instagram

Ugly jeans are about a sense of style, not rules. If you like them, experiment! Wear them the way you like them, and spring 2025 will be a real platform for your fashion discoveries.

