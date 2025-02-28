Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik’s wife in trendy jeans — how to replicate the look

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 has brought with it many interesting trends, and one of the most striking is cropped jeans. They are ideal for warm weather when you want to look stylish but still feel comfortable. Such models make the look light, dynamic, and fashionable, and they go well with other spring trends.

Why you should take a closer look at cropped jeans

Suitable for any weather

In the spring, when it’s still cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon, these jeans are a real godsend. They make it easy to combine clothes in layered looks.

A variety of styles

The trend will include various variations: straight, slightly flared, tapered, and boyfriend-style models. Thanks to it, everyone will be able to find their perfect pair.

They go well with any shoes

These jeans should be worn with chunky boots, sneakers, mules, or sandals. Their length draws attention to the shoes, so you can safely experiment with styles.

Cropped jeans. Photo from Instagram

How Kateryna Repyahova wears this trend

Blogger and concert director Kateryna Repyahova has already shown her version of the stylish spring look with cropped jeans. She chose the light blue model with raw edges — the trendy element of this season.

Kateryna matched her jeans with the white and burgundy polo shirt with the geometric diamond pattern. Interestingly, the wine shade remains one of the most fashionable colors of 2025, so it blended in harmoniously with the look.

To add a stylish accent, she threw on the oversized grey jacket with massive shoulders — another trendy element of the season. The outfit was completed with black chunky boots, a miniature bag, and an interesting headdress — a sailor panama hat, also called a papayka.

Repyahova’s stylish look. Photo from Instagram

How to repeat the stylish look

Choose cropped jeans that suit your figure. For a sophisticated silhouette, you can choose tapered models, and for a relaxed look, go for flared. Combine your jeans with bright tops or shirts to add a twist to your look. Don’t be afraid to experiment with accessories: panama hats, sunglasses, mini bags — all this will help you create a stylish spring look. Shoes play a key role — choose chunky boots, sneakers, or mules to complete the look.

This season, cropped jeans are a real must-have. They are versatile, stylish, and comfortable, and most importantly, they are suitable for any wardrobe.

