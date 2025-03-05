Trendy cardigans 2025 — which models are worth buying

A girl in stylish cardigans. Photo: Freepik

Spring is here, which means it’s time to update your wardrobe! And the main character of this season is a cardigan. It will not only keep you warm in changeable weather but also add sophistication to your look.

What cardigan models will be in trend this spring

Voluminous and soft cardigans

Freedom of movement and comfort are the main criteria for spring cardigans. In 2025, oversized models made of soft and warm materials such as cashmere, mohair and wool remain fashionable. They create a feeling of home comfort, but at the same time look elegant. They go perfectly with jeans, dresses or even sportswear style.

Shortened models

Short cardigans are a must-have for spring! They look great with high-waisted trousers, skirts and dresses. In 2025, variants with expressive texture, buttons and voluminous sleeves are in fashion. This is the perfect solution for creating feminine looks with a touch of retro.

Asymmetrical cardigans — non-standard silhouettes

If you want something unusual, pay attention to asymmetrical models. They can have uneven edges, a wrap effect, or unusual necklines. Such a cardigan adds dynamism to the look and looks very modern. It looks especially cool when worn with tight trousers or tight-fitting dresses.

Long cardigans

If you want something more elegant, long cardigans are the perfect choice. They visually elongate the silhouette, making the look harmonious. Models with a belt, slits on the sides and lightweight materials are especially relevant. They go well with both ankle boots and sneakers.

What color cardigans are in trend

Delicate colors prevail: cream, beige, grey, olive, pale pink, and blue. They are easily combined with other items in the wardrobe and add lightness to the look. A cardigan in this color looks sophisticated even if you just throw it over a basic T-shirt.

