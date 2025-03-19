Spring 2025 trends — what you need to wear now to be in fashion

A girl in a trendy look. Photo: Freepik

Milan Fashion Week is always a fashionable event, but this time street style exceeded all expectations. It is already clear what to look for in trendy stores in spring 2025.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What clothes to look for in 2025

Short fluffy fur coats

It has never happened before: spring and everyone is wearing fur coats! But not ordinary ones, but soft, fluffy, and surprisingly bright. Yellow, lilac, pink, mint — colors that immediately cheer you up. This is true cozy chic: a combination of comfort and showiness.

This fur coat instantly transforms a basic look into a stylish street-style look. It is worn with jeans, miniskirts, classic trousers — and looks appropriate everywhere.

A girl in a fluffy fur coat. Photo: Freepik

Boho style is making a comeback

Fringe, leather, ethnicity, relaxed silhouettes and natural textures — boho aesthetics brings back the spirit of wanderlust and freedom. But this time it's been updated: less hippie and more elegance. For example, a light dress with ethnic ornaments goes well with chunky boots or a strict jacket. Fringes even appear on bags and coats.

Pastel accessories

Pastel colors are a real fashion therapy. In the new season, it is not just a trend — it is an aesthetic of lightness and tenderness. Accessories in the colors of peach ice cream, lavender, pistachio or milk melted cream are an elegant addition to any look. Mixtures of pastel bags with total-black bows look especially cool — minimum effort, maximum style.

Pink

Yes, pink is in the spotlight again. But not only as a barbicore — now the palette is much wider: from cold fuchsia to powder pink. It appears in everything — from total looks to small details. Pink jackets, coats, bags, dresses, manicures — this color seems to energize.

It emphasizes softness or, on the contrary, adds courage when combined with coarse fabrics or chunky shoes. And, importantly, pink suits everyone — you just have to find your own shade.

Pink leather jacket. Photo: Freepik

Lace tights

Delicate, sophisticated, sometimes with floral or geometric patterns — lace tights have become a real discovery this season. This is no longer just a functional item, but a full-fledged fashion accent. They add romance, femininity and a little bit of seduction to the look.

They are worn under leather miniskirts, long coats, or even under open dresses — it all depends on your mood.

Earlier we wrote about two forgotten trends that Bella Hadid brought back into fashion.

We also reported which trend came back to us from the 1990s.