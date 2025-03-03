Oscars 2025 — The worst looks of Whoopi Goldberg, Penélope Cruz and Storm Reid

Actress Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Reuters

On the night of March 3rd, the most important movie event of the year, the Oscars 2025, took place in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, as always, celebrities tried to stand out with their looks, but some of them became a real fashion disaster.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE offer to see which celebrities "failed" with their outfits.

The worst looks at the Oscars 2025

Whoopi Goldberg

The actress' appearance at the ceremony drew a lot of attention, as Whoopi hadn't attended the Oscars since 2016. The only thing that spoiled the star's return to the awards show was her dress. Goldberg's Christian Siriano gown caused controversial reactions and seemed unsuccessful to fans.

Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Reuters

Storm Reid

The star of the TV series Euphoria appeared at the gala in a short red dress, which she complemented with a cape made of the same fabric. Despite the trendy bright colors, the image of the actress was "drowned" online.

Storm Reid. Photo: Reuters

Bretman Rock

The YouTube star chose to appear in front of the paparazzi in a golden suit, which was obviously meant to be associated with a golden Oscar statuette. But in the end, Bretman's plan failed.

Bretman Rock. Photo: Reuters

Stacy Martin

The 34-year-old actress chose a black Louis Vuitton gown with sparkling lace for the ceremony. However, the unusual silhouette did serve well to "The Brutalist" star — social media users joked that the dress resembled a kiddie pool.

Stacy Martin. Photo: Reuters

H.E.R.

The American singer also "failed" on the red carpet — sher chose a gold dress with rhinestones that highlighted her neckline, but according to fans, a massive gold belt ruined everything.

H.E.R. Photo: Reuters

Cynthia Erivo

The nominee for Best Supporting Actress also faced criticism for her look at the ceremony. The audience was divided, some believing that Cynthia wanted to emphasize the image of her character from the movie "Wicked", while others called the star's outfit a "Dracula dress".

Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Reuters

Penélope Cruz

The 50-year-old Hollywood star arrived at the awards ceremony in a white Chanel dress inspired by the brand's 1992 collection. However, not everyone liked the idea, with some users saying the look didn't suit Penélope at all and was too boring for her.

Penélope Cruz. Photo: Reuters

