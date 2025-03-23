Skin care that's worth the money — Don't skimp on these beauty products

Skin care products. Photo: Freepik

When times are tough, every penny counts, which is why we are increasingly choosing to shop with a clear head — not just when it comes to food or appliances, but also when it comes to beauty products.

We want to find something of high quality, but without the sky-high price tag. And the good news is, it can be done! But there is a caveat: not all budget cosmetics are equally useful, Kobieta writes.

What to consider when caring for your skin

Yes, sometimes you can find a cream or mask for a nice price, and it will be fantastic. However, there are categories where saving money is like pouring water into sand. For example, problem skin products — you don't want to take any chances here. If you have acne, dermatitis, or something like that, the best solution is dermo cosmetics from the pharmacy. They're more expensive, but they're targeted and effective. These products are specifically designed to complement the treatment, not just cover up the problem.

There are also categories of cosmetics where the cheap option is rarely successful — face creams, anti-wrinkle concentrates, eye creams, foundations, mascaras, powders. Cheap creams often have a weak formula, and foundation stains and fades quickly. Mascara can clump lashes, crumble, or cause irritation.

The same goes for perfume. Yes, more expensive scents are not only more pleasant, but also last longer — a few drops are enough to smell good all day. And cheap ones fade quickly or even smell strange. You can often find fakes on the market that have nothing to do with the original.

Another point is hair care — you can go for an inexpensive shampoo, but don't skimp on the conditioner or mask. They add shine, softness, and a healthy look. And cheap options are often just silicones and preservatives without any real effect.

And finally, decorative cosmetics. If your eyeshadow rolls off within an hour and your lipstick dries on your lips, it's hardly what you want. And yet, the skin's greatest enemy is not cosmetics, but careless cleansing. If you wash off your makeup properly and take care of your skin, it will thank you with a healthy appearance.

