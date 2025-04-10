Eyebrows that suit you — how not to make a mistake with the form

A girl gets her eyebrows done. Photo: Freepik

Eyebrows are not just a small thing on the face. They can make your eyes look deeper, your face more harmonious, and your look complete. The right eyebrow form can emphasize beauty and even visually change features. But how do you know which form is right for you?

The Good housekeeping magazine wrote about it.

It all starts with your face type. If your face is round, it is better to choose more raised, arched eyebrows. They visually stretch the form. If it is oval, straight, calm lines will look perfect. But this is not the only thing you should pay attention to.

Another important point is the thickness and location. Too thin eyebrows often add age, and too thick ones can look untidy. You need a balance: a soft arc, the right distance between the eyebrows and the eyes, and the look immediately becomes fresher and more toned.

A girl gets her beautiful eyebrows done. Photo: Freepik

What is eyebrow mapping?

It's not magic or a complicated science. It's a way for professionals to know exactly where each eyebrow starts, peaks, and ends. And it really helps to make the eyebrows symmetrical and harmonious.

How to do it at home:

Take a pencil and place it vertically from the outer edge of your nose — this is the beginning of the eyebrow.

Then hold the pencil at an angle from the nose to the outer corner of the eye — this is where the eyebrow should end.

To find the highest point of the arc, draw a line from the nose through the outer part of the iris.

Then connect these three points and get a clear form.

Trace it and fill in any gaps — the result will surprise you.

A successful eyebrow form. Photo: Freepik

So, the secret to beautiful eyebrows is to understand your own characteristics. So, take a closer look at yourself, try a little mapping, and see how your look in the mirror will change.

