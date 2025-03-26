The most fashionable color in 2025 — what shade is in trend and what to wear with

A stylish girl. Photo: freepik

Every season, fashion trends amaze us with new products. This spring, olive green color will be a real hit. Despite the fact that the black color is traditionally considered to be universal, stylish, and suitable for any style and things, olive is taking its place.

Novyny.LIVE has made a selection of stylish olive-colored clothes that are setting trends.

The most fashionable color of the 2025 season

Olive green has already conquered the catwalks and appears in the collections of famous brands, among fashion experts, or just on the street among ordinary fashionistas. It goes well with neutral and bright shades and is suitable for both casual and elegant looks.

Designers often use it in suits with wide shoulders, which adds a "zest" to the look.

Stylish olive-colored jacket. Photo: Vogue

This color is also often seen in dresses and trench coats. The olive shade also adds natural harmony to the look and looks great on different types of fabrics — from linen to silk.

Olive trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Olive-colored accessories have a special place, as they will make the look unique and attractive.

Olive-colored bag. Photo from Instagram

This color symbolises natural strength, confidence, and versatility. It is suitable for all ages and genders, and looks great in both casual and elegant looks.

Of course, first of all, you should choose what you like, but this color definitely defines the fashion trends of spring 2025.

Earlier, we wrote that skirts of this color will be in trend in 2025.



We also reported what color bags will be everywhere in 2025.