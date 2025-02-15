Skirts in the most fashionable color — the main hit of 2025

Girls in skirts. Photo: Freepik

In recent seasons, designers have been highlighting skirts, making them the centerpiece of their collections. They play with styles, fabrics, lengths — and new unique solutions appear every season. But spring-summer 2025 brought another absolute hit — luxurious red skirts.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Brands presented many variations — from short flirty minis to elegant midis and spectacular maxis. For example, Prada’s collection features a bold mini in a rich shade that looks great with classic loafers and a white blouse. Valentino made a bet on the romance of the 70s and showed a soft, flying midi that goes well with cardigans. And Schiaparelli went for experiments and presented a knitted version with interesting decorative details.

Red skirt. Photo from Instagram

How to wear a red skirt in the cold season

This is the main accent of the look, which is easy to make cozy and stylish at the same time. A voluminous sweater in calm colors will balance the brightness, and black or nude tights will make the outfit more harmonious. Shoes — high boots or ankle boots with heels. A long coat or fur coat will be the finishing touch.

Skirt with sweater. Photo from Instagram

For an office, a pencil skirt or an A-line model is ideal. Combine it with a white shirt, turtleneck, or thin sweater. A strict jacket or blazer will help to complete the look.

Skirt with top. Photo from Instagram

And, of course, evening outings are another opportunity to shine in a red skirt. A wrap or flared style with a top or satin blouse will create a spectacular look for any party.

A red skirt is not just a trend, but a must-have of the season. It easily adapts to any wardrobe and adds bright accents to the style. The main thing is to wear it with confidence.

Earlier we wrote about which miniskirts will be a hit in 2025.

We also reported on skirts from the 2000s that have become popular this season.