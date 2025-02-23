Colors in clothes that give you a second youth — top for 30+

Girl in a luxurious look. Photo: Freepik

Almost every person has black, white, grey, or brown clothes in their closet. These are classics that are always in trend. But what about bright colors? Some people avoid them because they are afraid of looking too flashy or don’t know how to combine them correctly. But they shouldn’t! Properly selected shades not only refresh the image but also add youth and energy.

Best Life publication writes about it.

What colors are suitable for absolutely everyone

Coral

This shade is a real treasure because it has a perfect balance between warmth and coolness. Thanks to this, coral is suitable for both blondes and brunettes, and it perfectly refreshes any look. It looks good not only in summer but also in any season. Coral is especially effective when combined with cream, navy, camel, and charcoal shades.

Red

The timeless classic that is always at the peak of popularity. In 2024, red did not leave the catwalks, and for good reason. It gives confidence, makes the image expressive,e and even changes the mood. If you’re not ready for a bright dress or coat yet, you can add red accents: a bag, shoes, or just put on some lipstick.

Red sweater. Photo from Instagram

Navy blue

If black seems too strict or contrasting, navy blue is the perfect alternative. It is deep, noble, and restrained at the same time. This color looks especially good in outerwear — coats or jackets that are combined with any basic shades.

Violet

The mysterious and elegant color that never loses its relevance. Purple adds sophistication to the look and suits everyone without exception. It is in perfect harmony with dark brown, grey, and metallic shades, and also adds mystery to the image.

Woman in a purple sweater. Photo from Instagram

Periwinkle

This delicate color is a cross between blue and purple. It has a special lightness and looks fresh on any type of face. It is especially effective when combined with white, creating an airy and sophisticated look.

Colors have an amazing power — they can make an image fresher, more stylish, and even rejuvenate. The main thing is not to be afraid to experiment.

