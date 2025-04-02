Anti-trends are back — what's popular again

A girl in a polka dot dress. Photo: Freepik

Not long ago, these clothes seemed long forgotten — almost like old photos from the last decade. But fashion does not stand still, it moves in a circle. That's why today, clothes that used to be considered a mauvais have reappeared in the wardrobes of trendsetters.

The Ukrainian stylist Halyna Denysiuk told 1+1 what anti-trends have suddenly returned to the game and now look even cooler.

Some anti-trends are gaining popularity again

Skinny jeans

Yes, skinny jeans are back among the favorites. It seems like we've already said goodbye to them in favor of wide-leg trousers, but fashion has taken a turn for the better. Now, skinny jeans are back and for good reason. They have become a part of stylish looks that combine a narrow bottom with a voluminous top and chunky shoes.

According to the stylist, skinny jeans now look completely different: low fit, interesting decor, non-standard colors — all this makes them modern. And most importantly, they emphasise the figure and add expressiveness to even the simplest look.

Skinny jeans are in trend. Photo from Instagram

Polka dot print

It used to be a symbol of retro romance. Then it became too "sweet" and gave way to restrained patterns. But now polka dots are back on top. Only this time it has a new sound.

Large or small dots, unexpected color combinations, even accessories with this print — all this adds lightness and charm to the looks. Polka dots appear not only on dresses, but also on trousers, shoes and bags. It's ideal if you combine it with basic clothes or create bold mixes with other patterns.

Polka dot dress. Photo from Instagram

Open-toe shoes

These shoes seem to be made for spring and summer. Open toes are back not only in the classic version, but also in the form of creative models with original heels, bright colors and interesting details.

Shoes with open toes. Photo from Instagram

These shoes perfectly complement both a light dress and a strict suit. They make the look feminine but light at the same time.

Halyna Denysiuk recommends not being afraid of experiments: the main thing is to keep a balance and listen to yourself. Sometimes even a forgotten item from the past can sparkle with new colors if you look at it from a different angle.

