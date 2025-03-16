The best ways to hide oily hair in a few minutes

A girl holding her hair. Photo: Freepik

Don't worry about oily roots — it's not the end of the world. If you don't have time to wash your hair, the right hairstyle can help you look stylish and well-groomed. With a few simple steps, you can create a great look even on the busiest day.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which hairstyles will not only hide the problem with oily hair but will also look stylish and appropriate every day.

What hairstyle to choose for oily hair

First of all, to make your hair look neat:

Use a dry shampoo or baby powder on the roots to absorb excess oil and add volume. Lightly comb the hair at the roots to help lift it and create a fresher look. Secure your hairstyle with a varnish or texturising spray to keep it looking good for the whole day.

What hairstyles will help disguise oily roots

High ponytail

This is a classic that is always in trend. Hair can be gathered in a smooth or voluminous ponytail on top of the head. To add freshness, use dry shampoo before styling. You can also wrap an elastic band around a strand of hair — it will look very stylish.

High ponytail. Photo from Instagram

Low bundle

Ideal for an elegant look. Simply comb your hair back and make a bundle at the nape of your neck. If you want to add a touch of casualness, leave a few strands near the face or make a light comb.

Low bundle. Photo from Instagram

Partially gathered hair

If you don't want to remove your hair completely, try the "Half up, half down" option. Gather the top part in a ponytail or bundle, and leave the bottom part loose. This will perfectly hide oily roots and add lightness.

Gathered hair. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, oily roots are no reason to stay at home. The right hairstyle will help you look fresh even after a few days without washing your hair.

