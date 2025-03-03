Voluminous bundle in fashion 2025 — the perfect hairstyle for every day

Stylish hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

Voluminous bundles are making a comeback in fashion. This hairstyle is not only comfortable, but also adds elegance to the look. It is suitable for any occasion — from formal events to everyday walks. And most importantly, you can do it yourself, without the help of a stylist.

The Real Simple publication told us more about it.

Why a bundle is the perfect choice

For all hair types — regardless of the texture, the bundle looks spectacular and holds well.

Quick to do — if you don’t have time for complicated styling, the bundle is the perfect option.

Stylish classics — this trend has existed for centuries and still remains relevant.

Saves you on the "second day" — when your hair is no longer fresh, this hairstyle will make your look neat.

How to easily make a voluminous bundle

Prepare your hair. Comb them to get rid of tangles. For a smooth effect, you can use a gel or varnish. Gather the ponytail. Choose the height of the bundle — a low bundle looks elegant, while a high bundle adds daring. Secure your hair with an elastic band. Curl your hair. Wrap the ponytail around the base, creating a bundle shape. If you want a slightly relaxed look, do not pull the strands too tight. Fix the hairstyle. Use bobby pins or invisible bands to secure the bundle. For extra volume, you can slightly pull out individual strands. Add accents. Decorate your hair with hairpins, ribbons, or a hoop — don’t be afraid to experiment.

Useful life hacks

If your hair is thin, use a "donut" — a special accessory to add volume. For long hair, it will be better to make two ponytails: first the top and then the bottom. This will add structure to the hairstyle. Also note that a slightly tousled bundle looks more natural and adds lightness to the look.

In general, a voluminous bundle is always a good idea. The main thing is to experiment and look for options that suit you.

