Jeans from the 2000s are popular again — models that make you crazy

Fashion has come full circle again and brought torn jeans from the 2000s back into the trend. This spring, all fashionistas can experiment and add this iconic item to their looks.

The most popular torn jeans from the 2000s

This spring, torn jeans are back in fashion, but with the new reinterpretation. For example, many brands offer these jeans with slim cuts, distressed details and a low rise. They have a modern look with a retro vibe.

No less popular this year will be torn jeans with chaotic but at the same time spectacular cuts that resemble art objects.

This trend is now actively supported by celebrities. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, or Dua Lipa have been spotted wearing stylish torn jeans on many occasions.

They can be worn and combined in different looks and styles. For example, they go perfectly with minimalist tops, classic blazers or oversized sweaters. Jeans can be styled both for casual looks and to create an elegant dressy outfit that will attract everyone's attention. The main thing is to find your own jeans model and strike a balance.

