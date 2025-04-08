Our social media:

2000s jeans are back — models that are worthy of attention

8 April 2025 10:11
Jeans from the 2000s are popular again — models that make you crazy
A girl in torn jeans. Photo: freepik
Fashion has come full circle again and brought torn jeans from the 2000s back into the trend. This spring, all fashionistas can experiment and add this iconic item to their looks.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what torn jeans to wear this season. 

The most popular torn jeans from the 2000s

This spring, torn jeans are back in fashion, but with the new reinterpretation. For example, many brands offer these jeans with slim cuts, distressed details and a low rise. They have a modern look with a retro vibe.

The most popular torn jeans from the 2000s
Stylish torn jeans for spring. Photo: Vogue

No less popular this year will be torn jeans with chaotic but at the same time spectacular cuts that resemble art objects.

What jeans to wear in spring 2025
Fashionable torn jeans. Photo from Instagram
Torn jeans for spring 2025
Torn jeans from the 2000s. Photo from Instagram
Trendy torn jeans for spring 2025
Stylish jeans with slits in the back. Photo from Instagram

This trend is now actively supported by celebrities. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, or Dua Lipa have been spotted wearing stylish torn jeans on many occasions.

They can be worn and combined in different looks and styles. For example, they go perfectly with minimalist tops, classic blazers or oversized sweaters. Jeans can be styled both for casual looks and to create an elegant dressy outfit that will attract everyone's attention. The main thing is to find your own jeans model and strike a balance. 

