Slacker jeans — A wardrobe essential

The hunt for the perfect jeans is a real quest for short girls. But there are slacker jeans — the perfect blend of freedom and elegance that suits both men and women. And if you're having a hard time finding the right style, you're in luck! These styles are already taking over the wardrobes of the most stylish people out there, according to Vogue.

What are slacker jeans?

Picture this: your favorite boot cut jeans, but without the tightness that was all the rage in the 2000s, they fit loosely, expanding downward, and add a casual feel to the look. This is an option that requires no extra effort: just put them on, throw on a leather jacket, and you're guaranteed a stylish look. Initially, this style was considered a man's style, but women are loving it too! And it's no surprise why — they look so much cooler on them.

Slacker jeans. Photo: Vogue

The catwalks are clear: this trend is here to stay! Louis Vuitton presented the Cowboy Kick-Flare model in its Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection, while Fendi, Dsquared2, and Ami relied on long, relaxed versions in the Spring-Summer season. Women's collections also included this style, with Dries Van Noten and Natasha Zinko leading the way.

This isn't just a passing trend — it's a timeless addition to our fashion repertoire that's here to stay!

Classic jeans. Photo: Vogue

The best part? You don't have to run down the runways to find them — they're also available in the mass market. For example, you can find great options at Bershka (they fit perfectly if you take a size up), Weekday has similar models, and if you want something special, pay attention to Eytys.

If you're looking for a bold, daring look that won't go unnoticed, Diesel men's jeans are the way to go — they're comfortable, stylish, and will make a statement. So, if you're looking for those versatile jeans that are both comfortable and stylish, look no further than slacker jeans. They're the perfect choice!

