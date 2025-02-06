Trendy jeans 2025 — Color everyone should have

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

If in previous years everyone relied on classic blue or black jeans, then 2025 brought a new favorite — white! Not only do they look expensive and fresh, but they can also be easily be paired with anything in your wardrobe.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what you can combine them with to look fashionable.

What styles of pants are in fashion

Today, designers offer variety of white jeans, so everyone can find their perfect cut:

Classic straight-leg jeans – always appropriate and easy to pair with any top.

– always appropriate and easy to pair with any top. Skinny jeans – accentuate the figure and look stylish when worn with oversized tops.

– accentuate the figure and look stylish when worn with oversized tops. Ripped jeans – add a rebellious touch, especially when paired with sneakers or chunky boots.

– add a rebellious touch, especially when paired with sneakers or chunky boots. Wide-leg jeans (baggy, palazzo) – ultra-comfortable and perfect for trendy looks.

(baggy, palazzo) – ultra-comfortable and perfect for trendy looks. High-waisted jeans – create a more refined silhouette and elongate the legs.

White jeans are no longer just a summer option. Influencers have proven that they look great in fall and winter, too. For example, white jeans paired with a gray sweater and trendy sneakers is a perfect everyday option. And you can throw on a down jacket or a stylish coat.

White jeans. Photo from Instagram

What to wear white jeans with — the best combinations

Black and white classics

The white and black combination is a win-win. A black jacket or sweater adds elegance and makes the look look understated and expensive.

Black and white classic. Photo from Instagram

Brown is the must-have of the season

Brown is all the rage right now, so combining white with brown is another great option. For example, white jeans, a beige sweater and a brown trench coat or jacket looks both elegant and casual.

Brown top. Photo from Instagram

Total White

A head-to-toe white look is sophisticated and stylish. White jeans paired with a white shirt or sweater look incredibly fresh. For a twist, play with textures — think a chunky knit paired with a lightweight blouse.

Total White. Photo from Instagram

So white jeans are no longer just for summer. They have become part of a wardrobe staple that can easily adapt to any weather and any style.

Earlier we wrote about what stylish pants are suitable for every day.

We also wrote about how to look good on Valentine's Day and how to treat yourself to a new look.