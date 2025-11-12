Birth dates of the most passionate women — is yours among them

A woman smiles while holding a rose. Photo: Pexels

Some women are the best partners in relationships. They are passionate lovers who know how to express their feelings and enjoy love. Numerologists claim that such women are born on three special dates.

When the most passionate women are born

Born on the 2nd

Emotional and intuitive — women born on the 2nd of any month are among the best lovers. They are not afraid to be sensual and passionate. Moreover, these women value not only emotions but also the depth of relationships. They easily open their hearts to a partner and look for someone who can express their feelings just as openly. People are attracted to their charm and loving nature. They are constantly in the spotlight and have plenty of potential admirers.

Born on the 6th

Women born on the 6th are under the influence of Venus — the planet of relationships, sensuality, and charm. This is why such personalities are considered exceptional in love. They are very passionate and give no one a chance to resist their appeal. With them, not only does passion flare, but a deep emotional bond begins to form. These women can create an atmosphere around themselves that attracts all men.

Born on the 17th

These individuals are not afraid to show their feelings. They can express their affection through grand gestures and loud declarations. These women are very sensitive and want not only to receive love but also to give it to their partner. They are extremely passionate and cannot hold back their emotions. They share their feelings openly, making their significant other feel truly happy.

