Hancock 2 — Will Smith hinted at the sequel to the action film starring Zendaya

Scene from the film Hancock. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

American actor Will Smith has intrigued fans with his words about the sequel of the superhero action film "Hancock". 17 years after the premiere of the first film, the team is thinking about the second installment.

The actor said this during the live stream of xQc on Twitch, Deadline wrote.

Zendaya was offered a role in "Hancock 2"

Smith played the main role in the 2008 film and now says he’s open to the sequel. In fact, the creators of the action film already have a few ideas for the project.

In addition, Smith revealed a little secret and admitted that one of the roles in the sequel has already been offered to the star of "Spider-Man" and "Dune" Zendaya.

"There’s a really cool idea for Hancock 2. We haven’t even talked about it yet. I’ll give you one little tidbit. Zendaya has been offered a role in Hancock 2," Smith said.

Zendaya. Photo: instagram.com/zendaya

