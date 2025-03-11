New medical drama Pulse series on Netflix — First trailer and release date

Pulse series. Photo: Netflix

Viewers can enjoy a new exciting story about doctors on Netflix. The streaming platform has announced the first season of the medical drama Pulse.

The first trailer of the series was published on YouTube.

Pulse series — release date and trailer

The series revolves around the doctors at Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center. A young doctor, Danny, has recently been promoted to Senior Resident and is now faced with new responsibilities. Together with her team, she is challenged not only by difficult medical cases, but also by personal drama.

The series stars Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jesse T. Usher, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon and Daniela Nieves.

The medical drama is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2025.

