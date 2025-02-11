Shogun season two and three — What is known about the sequel

A still from the TV series Shōgun. Photo: Hulu

One of the most popular series of last year, Shōgun, has been renewed for the second and third seasons. The project team is already working on the script and getting ready for filming.

Deadline reported an update.

The creators of the Shōgun series are working on a sequel

The historical drama series amazed audiences and critics alike, winning numerous awards. As a result, the project team immediately thought about starting work on a sequel.

According to Justin Marks, the writers have already completed the script for the second season. According to producer Justin Marks, the writers have already written 10 episodes and are thinking about the finale.

"We’re also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan. I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it," said the producer.

Meanwhile, filming is scheduled for the fall, so the creators have not yet announced the exact dates for the second season. If everything goes according to plan, viewers will probably be able to see new episodes of Shogun as early as 2026.

Also, check out a selection of the best business movies based on real events.

Earlier, we told you which family movie is breaking records in theaters.